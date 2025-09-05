Arcade Time USA Open 24 Hours in Orlando

Orlando’s “first and only” 24-hour arcade and restaurant opened Aug. 29 on I-Drive. Called Arcade Time USA, the Florida-based chain has additional locations in the Sunshine State and is planning big-time growth around the U.S. (RePlay will have a full-length feature story on the company in our October issue, so stay tuned.)

Arcade Time Orlando boasts some 350 arcade games – from VR and the latest video games to timeless classics. There’s also duckpin bowling and Krazy Darts.

The business is also known for its quality food, from mini burgers and Hawaiian barbecue chicken to filet mignon. Founder and CEO Jonathan Demare called Orlando “the perfect city to introduce our biggest and boldest venue yet.”