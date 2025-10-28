Arcade Time Entertainment Opens with Betson Arcade

Betson Enterprises recently announced their collaboration with the new 24-hour Arcade Time Orlando. The arcade, which RePlay profiled in our October issue, has 32,000 sq. ft. of more than 300 games and offers all-day entertainment.

“Partnering with Betson has been an integral part of the expansion of Arcade Time Entertainment,” said Douglas Mandell, director of marketing at Arcade Time Entertainment. “Their expertise in sourcing, financing and supporting the latest in arcade equipment helped us build a dynamic mix of games and attractions that keep guests engaged and coming back for more.”

Among those games are Top Gun: Maverick and Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR from Raw Thrills, Goldstorm Pirates from Bandai Namco, ICEE Slush Rush from Bay Tek Entertainment and Popeye Boxer from Benchmark Games. They also offer duckpin bowling, LASERTRON’s Krazy Darts, and a full-service restaurant and two bars.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Arcade Time on such an exciting project,” added Joe Herbert, a regional sales manager at Betson Enterprises. “This new location perfectly showcases how a strategic game mix and modern amenities can elevate the guest experience and drive consistent traffic and revenue.”

Learn more at www.betson.com and www.arcadetimeusa.com.