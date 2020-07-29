“Arcade Raids” Rescue Trashed Video Games

Industry writer Kevin Williams recently shared a guest post on Arcade Heroes that details what have been called “arcade raids” – in which several video game collectors have reported making trips to Ireland and France to rescue vintage amusement machines left to decay.

“Following a similar pattern, the stories usually start with a call from a new owner of a dilapidated property that has been vacant for years,” Williams wrote. “Surprise, surprise on further investigation, piles of classic arcade cabinets are found in varying states of dereliction. A frantic rush ensues to rescue what remains before the structure collapses or the owners must demolish the site.”

Often from the 1970s and ’80s, these forgotten machines are loved by collectors, who are excited to get them restored. Read the full article here. Also, Kevin can be reached at [email protected] or via his Facebook group.