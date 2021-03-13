Arcade Opens in Avon, N.C.

A new arcade has opened in Avon, N.C., at the Simply OBX clothing store just north of Avon Pier. According to the Island Free Press, the arcade opened March 11 and takes up 3,000-sq.-ft. of the Simply OBX gift shop – roughly half of the total building space.

The arcade features 35 newly-installed games with a few more on the way. Owner Ronen Eliyha said the idea was born out of boredom. “My kids are here in the summer, and I’m always trying to find something for us to do on a rainy day,” he said. “The store is too big for just clothing and gifts, so we decided to divide it in half so we could add the arcade.”

Currently, the hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for both the clothing store/gift shop and the arcade, but the hours will be extended in the summer. Learn more at www.facebook.com/SimplyOBX.