Arcade Museum Sets Up GoFundMe to Survive

The American Classic Arcade Museum, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and play of classic arcade games, is halfway to its $25,000 goal on GoFundMe. The museum, founded in 1998 in Laconia, N.H., has hit tough times with no money coming in.

“Although we had a small cushion of funds set aside, they are quickly going away,” they wrote. “Despite not being open, we still have many fixed expenses and other monthly costs to cover.” The brunt of the museum’s funding comes from a monthly bingo game. The facility is free and while games require tokens, that money “does not even come close to covering the costs of operating our antique games or operating our education program.”

Visit www.classicarcademuseum.org for more information.