Arcade Monsters Adding Orlando Bar Location

A gargantuan arcade bar – sized up at around 15,000 sq. ft. – will soon be on Orlando’s well-known International Drive later this summer.

According to Orlando News, Arcade Monsters will add their company’s fifth location there. It’s already in Florida’s Sarasota, Melbourne, Lake Mary and Oviedo. The biz is known for the arcade, of course, as well as pinball, food and drink.

“It’s a classic Arcade Monsters layout, but extreme,” the company teased. They anticipate a Q3 opening. Learn more and stay up to date at www.arcademonsters.com.