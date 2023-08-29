Arcade-Laundromat Dream Alive for Louisville Barmen

Anthony “Antz” Wettig, co-owner of the arcade tavern Zanzabar in Louisville, Ky., has long had a dream to make an arcade-laundromat and that idea is soon coming to fruition.

Antz and his brother and business partner Jon Wettig opened Zanzabar in 2009 and have considered opening the arcade-laundromat for about as long. According to WLKY, they were on the verge of making “Bar of Soap” a reality in 2020 before the pandemic.

Later this year, they plan to break ground on a two-story, 5,000-sq.-ft. building that will be home to their future laundrocade, which will include drop-off laundry service along with a collection of pinball and video games.

“You’ll be able to come in and drink a beer, have a have a cocktail or get a nice cup of coffee and chill out and do your laundry, do your homework and play pinball,” Antz said. “I’m hoping to have it built this year. Every day, I’m inching closer to the finish line.” Keep up with the biz at www.barofsoap.com.