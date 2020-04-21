Arcade Hunters Helps Support the Industry

Via a page on its website, Arcade Hunters is doing what it can to promote arcade businesses during these tough times. The blog site page includes a list of arcades and how people can help support them – through buying merchandise, fundraisers, donations and more.

“We update the site whenever we come across a new arcade trying to raise funds and also send out tweets about the arcades,” said Arcade Hunter’s Gerard Buchko.

Readers, we’d like to hear from you. What are you doing to generate some funds for your arcade business? Email us at [email protected].