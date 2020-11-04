Arcade Games N’ At Closes After 17 Years

The South Side of Pittsburgh has lost the longtime arcade Games N’ At as of Sunday, Nov. 8, when the business shuts down for good, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.

An announcement was recently made on the arcade’s Facebook page: “We will be going out of business. We’d like to thank everyone who has come in to have a good time over the past 17 years.” The post garnered hundreds of reactions, shares, and comments from arcade lovers who recounted fond memories.

Games N’ At permitted BYOB and unlimited game play, and classic video games like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong, as well as air hockey, pinball machines and more.