Arcade Dreams Documentary Seeking Kickstarter Funding

“Grab yourself a bag of quarters and get ready for a heavy dose of nostalgia!” That’s the tagline from Arcade Dreams, an upcoming documentary on the 100-year history of amusement arcades, which features interviews with the likes of Eugene Jarvis, Gary Stern and Roger Sharpe.

The documentary is currently being funded on Kickstarter, which runs through Dec. 5 and is currently at about $20,000 of the $95,000 goal. Made by Rock Steady Media, which also produced Viva Amiga, the movie will take viewers “back to the button-bashing temples of their youth and beyond in this multi-episode love letter” to arcades.

“Growing up in the ‘80s, I was obsessed with arcades,” said the director, Zach Weddington. “In fact, I never stopped going to arcades. Now I get to turn this lifelong passion into my dream documentary series. I’ve always wanted someone to create the definitive history of amusement arcades, but nothing ever seemed to materialize. So, I realized that I was going to have to do it myself.” Click here to watch the trailer.