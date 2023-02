GameOn Bar + Arcade in Annapolis, Md., is expanding to offer a VIP lounge, karaoke and video game rooms, according to WBAL.

The arcade bar has taken over the two floors above its original location footprint and launched the additional spaces in January. The 1990s-themed arcade bar opened last March and features both new and vintage arcade games.

GameOn Bar + Arcade also has a location in nearby Federal Hill. Learn more at www.gameonbararcade.com.