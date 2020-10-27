Arcade Bar in El Paso Temporarily Closing

Due to the spike in Covid cases in El Paso, Texas, Rubiks Arcade Bar owner Alex Macias has decided to close the business for a few weeks.

“With the number of cases coming out of El Paso, I just knew it was a matter of time before one of our employees gets sick; it’s a matter of time before our customers start getting sick,” he told KVIA. “I just thought it was in the best interest of our employees and customers to keep them safe.”

Macias owns another arcade bar in Las Cruces, N.M., which has been closed since March. Stay up-to-date on the reopening of Rubiks Arcade Bar on their Facebook page.