The arcade bar Q25 in downtown Lodi, Calif., recently opened with its 35 vintage machines – from classic Atari titles to Skee-Ball and pinball offerings.

Lodi News reports that it’s the latest business venture from Armando Rodriguez, owner of the local eateries Marsicos Las Islitas, Nash+Tender and First Toast.

“Arcade bars are really popular in other cities, and we wanted to bring that here,” Rodriguez said of his Q25 venture. Check them out on Instagram (@q25_lodi).