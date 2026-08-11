Arcade Bar Called Final Score Opening

Final Score Sports Bar & Arcade, a two-story venue in downtown Bryan, Texas, is set to open on Sept. 4, Community Impact reported.

The first floor is the sports bar with 11 big-screen TVs, billiards tables, foosball and darts; arcade games will be located on the second floor. Final Score will also hold special events, watch parties and have 18-plus hours as well (it’s otherwise all ages before 9 p.m.).

Owner Dustin Batson is a former nightclub operator who wanted to move out of that business.

Learn more about his new place at www.finalscorebcs.com.