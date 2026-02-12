Arcade Bar Barricade Adds Live Music, More

The Idaho State Journal reported that Pocatello’s Barricade recently “leveled up,” adding live music and new event opportunities, and nearly doubling their space.

Jacqueline and Justin Reader purchased the arcade bar last year and have been steadily making changes. They’ve purchased a liquor license and food permit, updated the seating and added new games. (A pair of 1960s-era pinballs are coming soon, too.)

Now, live music is on deck and a host of original events like its monthly wine tasting have begun. A comedy show is scheduled for March 7. DJ-led trivia nights are starting up and will run every Monday.

“One of the things that we talked about that’s really important to us is that we’re keeping our prices affordable,” Jacqueline Reader noted. “We’re not increasing our prices. All the games are still 25-50 cents. We’re not raising the prices on any drinks or anything. We’re just really hoping for a good turnout for events. It’ll help cover the additional overhead.”