Arcade, Axe Throwing Opening Today in Beacon

District Social, the new arcade, axe throwing and billiards venue next to the Industrial Arts Brewing Company, is opening today, June 4, in Beacon, N.Y.

According to the Poughkeepsie Journal, the business was originally supposed to open last year, but those plans were derailed by Covid-19. District Social has no formal relation to their next-door neighbor, but Industrial Arts beer is on tap.

As for attractions, there’s an arcade, four axe throwing lanes, billiards and darts. They’ll also have live music. “While appealing to families with kids during the day, we also hope to attract the 21-plus crowd at night for live music and bar experiences,” added Bill Diamond, founder of Diamond Hospitality Group, which owns District Social. Learn more at www.districtsocial.com.