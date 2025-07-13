Arachnid’s Mike Gannon Retires After 42-Year Career

After an extraordinary 42-year career in the amusement industry, including the past 22 years with Arachnid, TouchTunes recently announced the retirement of industry veteran Mike Gannon.

“Mike is the rare kind of professional who blends technical excellence with genuine warmth,” said Sam Zammuto, former president of Arachnid. “He turned customers into friends, elevated our work, and left a legacy that will be felt for years.”

TouchTunes added: “Mike’s name has become synonymous with integrity, passion and enduring relationships in the coin-op and amusement sectors. A beloved colleague and trusted partner to many, Mike has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry as we know it – whether through championing product innovation, supporting coin operators and distributors nationwide, or mentoring the next generation of talent.”

Throughout his career, Gannon held key roles at major U.S. dart companies including Nomac, Merit Industries and Valley Cougar in addition to Arachnid.

“His encyclopedic product knowledge, technical expertise and unwavering dedication made him a go-to figure across every corner of the industry.”