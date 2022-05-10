Arachnid 360 Gets Small Business Award

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Illinois District Office recently awarded the 2022 Small Business Exporter of the Year award to Sam Zammuto, president of Arachnid 360, based in Loves Park.

Zammuto, a native of Rockford, Ill., has more than four decades of experience in the dart industry, finding the game while overseas with the U.S. Air Force. He traveled throughout England playing competitively.

“Upon his return to the United States in the 1980s, Sam fell in love playing this game on an electronic dart board,” Arachnid 360 wrote.

“With his vast knowledge of the game of darts, his thirst for technological innovation and his desire to perfect the electronic dart board to take the game to the next level, Sam joined Arachnid 360, a leading manufacturer of electronic dart boards. Sam has spent his entire career pioneering even more innovative techniques to take this game to the next level.”

Learn more at www.arachnid360.com.