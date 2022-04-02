Editorial – April 2022

Editorial

Back in the early ’60s when I produced the “Coin Machines” section of Cash Box magazine, its publisher was a sweet old guy named Joe Orleck. Joe had already made his stripes in magazines and was spending his final “working” days more or less reading pocketbooks in his office and smoking Lucky Strike cigarettes.

One day, he came into my room with a laundry list of jukebox and games people who’d passed away during his time covering coin-op…people he’d known back when they were young and active in the business. He wanted me to run it…and run it we did.

Last month, one of our Instant RePlay newsletters was totally taken up with obituaries, specifically on operators Russ Mawdsley and Ray Shackleford, plush and prize saleslady Sondra Doyle and pingame designer Barry Oursler.

It made me remember old Joe’s list and perhaps why he wanted to get those names in print one last time to remind people that departed fellows and gals in our business were once a part of our lives and contributed something good while here among us.

On March 6, a very special guy left us when Al Rodstein passed at the remarkable age of 104. Al was the very model of an ambitious and super successful businessman who always carved out time for family, for golf, for his temple and for friends. I was one of them, and when I needed some financial help to get RePlay going, he stepped right up.

When I “made the nut” after a number of issues came out, I was proud to call him at his Philadelphia office at Banner Specialty distributors on Broad Street to tell him his money plus interest was on its way back. He said he didn’t want any interest, adding “Good luck, Eddie!” (I’d sent it anyway.) Many years later, he called to chat about an idea he’d come up with…one of many ideas this man who staged the very first air hockey tournament in the country. He called his new idea the “Century Club.”

Members of this organization were to be coin-op people who could boast being in the trade for 50 years or more (like Al himself). He wanted to recognize the lengthy contributions that these deans of the business had made, even if it was just surviving on this side of the grass for so long. The club lasted a good amount of time before it disappeared, but like Al himself who retired shortly after setting it all up, it makes for a nice memory.

Goodbye, Al. Your ambition, your success and your gregarious nature all made a lasting impression on a ton of folks. Lucky are those who can boast having been among them.