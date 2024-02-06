Applications Due: Hesch Scholarship Deadline Feb. 23

AMOA has announced the deadline for their annual Wayne E. Hesch Memorial Scholarship will be Feb. 23. You can click here to access the application.

The $1,000 scholarship is available to high school seniors and those continuing their education and is administered by AMOA’s Coin-Op Cares Foundation. There were 58 recipients of the 2023-24 scholarship (who are listed here).

Since its inception in 1985, the program has awarded more than $1.7 million in college scholarships to students from a variety of programs and schools across the country. Call AMOA with any questions at 800-937-2662 or visit www.amoa.com/hesch-scholarship.