Apple Industries Unveils Valentine’s Day Content

Face Place photo booths from Apple Industries now have new Valentine’s Day content, “bringing even more romance and fun to couples looking to capture their special moments,” the company said.

“The demand for experiences has never been higher, and our photo booths provide the perfect way for couples to create lasting memories,” said Heidi Mendes, the marketing coordinator at Apple Industries. “With our new Valentine’s Day content, we’re giving users an even more engaging and personalized way to celebrate love.”

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 516-619-8000.