Apple Industries to Debut New Photoma Booth at Expo

Apple’s Face Place has a new photo booth – Photoma – that will debut at Amusement Expo next month. The new product is a “unibody” booth with rounded edges.

“We’ve added pastel colored lighting to the photo booth by the photo booth entry and exit, and where the photo comes out, and we put a light ring around the actual monitor,” said CEO Allen Weisberg about the booth.

“We changed from a square monitor to a round monitor, which is more appealing to the consumer. As for colors on the photo, we have lots of color, lots of light.” The lights inside the Photoma booth flash and change colors on the cabinet as well.

To schedule a demo at the show, contact [email protected].