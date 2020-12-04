Apple Industries Starts Photobooth Podcast Series

Apple Industries has released the first episode of their limited podcast series “The Photobooth Experience,” which is available on YouTube. The series features Apple sales rep Kris Link speaking with operators on location closures, their insights and advice, and personal experiences through Covid-19 restrictions.

Link spent many weeks speaking to operators from around the U.S. “After the first few conversations I thought about how helpful it would be for other operators to hear these stories and realize they are not alone.”

“We know our operators are suffering,” added CEO Allen Weisberg, “and we wanted to hear their stories and see how we can help each other. I think this podcast will open the eyes of operators who have been hesitant to place photobooths at their locations to the revelation that the photobooth doesn’t just provide a photo, it gives the customer an experience to transform into a comic, to be silly with a friend, or to have a unique memory at their favorite location.”

Click here to listen to the first episode and email [email protected] for more information.