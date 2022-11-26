Apple Industries Showcases NASCAR Photo Booth License

Apple Industries welcomed NASCAR’s Cole McGinnis as the keynote speaker at their 9th annual IAAPA Expo breakfast. The Face Place photo booth maker recently announced the licensing partnership with NASCAR, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023.

“The brand is in a good place,” said McGinnis, NASCAR’s senior manager of licensing and consumer products. “It’s going beyond the traditional NASCAR to become a lifestyle brand.”

Added Apple Industries’ president Scott Avery: “We are always looking for famous brands that are expanding. With NASCAR we are leveraging the horsepower of a multi-billion-dollar IP brand so that as they accelerate, we gain momentum as well. It’s like drifting in stock car racing and it’s a win-win for both brands.”

Learn more by contacting [email protected].