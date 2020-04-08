Apple Industries Offering Free Photo Prints in NY Area

In an effort to connect families in a time of separation, Apple Industries recently started donating its Print Budii instant photo labs to New York area health care facilities.

The units allow families to instantly print photos with personalized messages directly inside nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and hospitals for distribution to residents and patients by staff – completely free of charge.

“We want to do our part,” said Apple CEO Allen Weisberg. “Our staff has been greatly affected by stories of people hospitalized with the virus and being completely quarantined from contact with their families and the outside world. Visitation to nursing homes and assisted-living facilities has been banned in order to protect the most vulnerable, so it was important for us to find a way to connect these families again.”

Apple’s COO Scott Avery said hundreds of photos are being printed and distributed daily. “Most of the prints contain personalized messages to their loved ones. We hope those prints are translating into thousands of smiles during these unprecedented times.”

For more information on the program, contact [email protected] or visit www.appleindustries.com.