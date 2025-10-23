Apple Industries Launches World Series Photo Strips

Major League Baseball’s World Series begins today, Oct. 24, and Apple Industries has introduced a limited-edition 2025 World Series photo strip to their Face Place photo booths, featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. They’re now available in participating photo booths in the L.A. market.

“Our MLB partnership continues to deliver new ways for operators and locations to engage fans and drive repeat business,” said Scott Avery, president of Apple Industries. “Timely licensed content like this keeps Face Place photo booths current and profitable.”

The company said it continues to expand its roster of licensed and seasonal content, providing operators with “premium photo experiences that connect customers to the brands and moments they love.”