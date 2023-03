Apple Industries’ latest Face Place photo booth Photoma will be on display for Amusement Expo attendees to check out. The company will be at booth #A831.

They’ll also have Marvel Adventure Lab, their NASCAR photo booth and non-licensed products like the Photo Studio Deluxe, the PRISM and the Sapphire, a small-footprint photo booth.

All new Face Place photo booths are now operating with their proprietary SMILE OS software. Learn more at www.faceplacephoto.com.