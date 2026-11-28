It was a record-breaking performance at the Apple Industries IAAPA Expo booth. Through four days of the show, the company produced more than 25,000 prints with a retail value of more than $250,000.

“The response at our booth showed just how much our products resonate with customers,” said company president Scott Avery. “We’re incredibly excited about what’s ahead for 2027, with more innovative, revenue-generating photo experiences that we’ll bring to market.”