Apple Industries Attends CinemaCon

What better place to showcase Apple Industries’ Marvel Adventure Lab photo booth than at the movie theater industry’s big show? And show it off they did at Betson Enterprises’ at the event held late April in Las Vegas with Apple’s marketing coordinator Heidi Titko on hand to help shine the spotlight on the fan favorite.

Said Apple of their relationship with Betson, one of the company’s main U.S. distributors, “They have done a fantastic job selling and educating our customers about our products. Betson Enterprises has stated they are expecting huge orders for Face Place photo booths.”

Marvel Adventure Lab allows users to choose from an expanding range of comic book stories and covers – from all sorts of Marvel characters. Learn more at www.faceplacephoto.com.