Apple Industries Announces Hockey Licensing Deal

Face Place photo booth manufacturer Apple Industries recently announced newly-licensed NHL content photo booths. The National Hockey League booths just hit the market and started shipping in March.

The photo booths can be fully customized with location specific or customer favorite NHL team branding, according to Apple Industries.

“Our newly licensed sports content will build upon that trend, providing locations with tremendous opportunities for recurring revenue and providing fans with a fun gameday experience as they get a souvenir photo strip from their favorite teams,” they noted.

The company said the first NHL-themed booths were placed in Canadian malls and venues like bars and fan shops. Team-specific booths are set to go into arenas in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in May.

Apple Industries showed off their Vegas Knights photo booth at Amusement Expo. The company also has MLB licensed products. Learn more at www.appleindustries.com.