Apex Entertainment Reopens, But Arcade Still Closed

Destiny USA, a big mall in Syracuse, N.Y., announced the FEC Apex Entertainment opened on Wednesday, Oct. 7. According to CNY Central, the facility has been closed since shutting down due to Covid back in March.

The venue has 24 bowling lanes, laser tag, bumper cars, an arcade, VR and more. Unfortunately, the arcade area remains closed due to the state’s guidelines.

A full restaurant menu is also available at their Pit Stop. The first 50 guests to line up this week were treated to an Apex Entertainment swag bag, with a chance to win a $250 gift card.

Learn more about the center at www.apexentertainment.com/syracuse.