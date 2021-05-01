Apex Entertainment Reopening Albany Location This Week

The Apex Entertainment facility at the Crossgates Mall in Albany, N.Y., is able to reopen once again – welcoming back guests this Wednesday, May 5.

According to PRNewswire, the 55,000-sq.-ft. venue first opened in December 2019, closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, reopened in September but closed again due to increased restrictions in December. Now, they’re back at it.

Apex Entertainment has other locations in Marlborough, Mass., Syracuse, N.Y., and Virginia Beach, Va. Its Syracuse location is also slated to reopen soon. The Albany location features 22 lanes of bowling, more than 60 arcade games, laser tag, bumper cars, escape rooms and more.

For more information, visit www.apexentertainment.com/albany.