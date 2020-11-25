Apex Entertainment Closes Syracuse Location After Fines

Apex Entertainment has indefinitely closed its Destiny USA location in Syracuse, N.Y., after a series of fines. The company believes it was unfairly targeted by county representatives who refused to identify themselves or listen to explanations, according to spokesman Rob Luzzi.

Syracuse.com reports that the owners decided to shut down their venue after Onondaga County officials issued three $1,000 fines over three consecutive days for Covid compliance violations. One complaint alleged that kids were playing arcade games, which haven’t been allowed to open in New York. The games are lit up but not operable for play, Luzzi contended.

As of now, the Syracuse operation will likely stay closed until there’s a vaccine. Other locations, including one in Albany, N.Y., remain open and have not been fined. Owners plan on fighting the fines, as they assert that there have been no Covid exposures at the location.