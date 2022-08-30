Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Anthony Yula Passes On

Anthony Yula Passes On

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Industry long-timer Anthony Yula of Haverstraw, New York, passed away on Aug. 23 at age 97 surrounded by family. Yula was the president of Mondial Distributing Inc. from 1973-1988.

Chris Vecchione of Triple Diamond Gaming, who worked under Yula and later with him, wrote: “All who served under him knew him as ‘Mr. Yula’ (his son was ‘Tony’), with a great deal of respect as he had personal relationships with all 120 employees. Serving as general manager for MDI from 1990-1998 I had many dealings with Mr. Yula, and his advice (he NEVER shied away from offering it!) was always held dear and followed.”

From 1973-1995, Yula was a vital piece of a one-office distributorship that grew to have offices in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Boston and Rochester. In 1990, he was awarded the AMOA Man of the Year honor.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.