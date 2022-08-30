Anthony Yula Passes On

Industry long-timer Anthony Yula of Haverstraw, New York, passed away on Aug. 23 at age 97 surrounded by family. Yula was the president of Mondial Distributing Inc. from 1973-1988.
Chris Vecchione of Triple Diamond Gaming, who worked under Yula and later with him, wrote: “All who served under him knew him as ‘Mr. Yula’ (his son was ‘Tony’), with a great deal of respect as he had personal relationships with all 120 employees. Serving as general manager for MDI from 1990-1998 I had many dealings with Mr. Yula, and his advice (he NEVER shied away from offering it!) was always held dear and followed.”
From 1973-1995, Yula was a vital piece of a one-office distributorship that grew to have offices in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Boston and Rochester. In 1990, he was awarded the AMOA Man of the Year honor.