Anthony Yula Passes On

Chris Vecchione of Triple Diamond Gaming, who worked under Yula and later with him, wrote: “All who served under him knew him as ‘Mr. Yula’ (his son was ‘Tony’), with a great deal of respect as he had personal relationships with all 120 employees. Serving as general manager for MDI from 1990-1998 I had many dealings with Mr. Yula, and his advice (he NEVER shied away from offering it!) was always held dear and followed.”