Another Successful Bowl Expo in the Books

Bowling operators from around the country (and world) gathered in Las Vegas this week for Bowl Expo as BPAA celebrated its 90th anniversary. Not to mention every type of bowling equipment imaginable, the show also had quite the selection of new coin-op product, such as Raw Thrills’ Fast and Furious racing game and Sega’s Allstars Basketball.

BPAA’s executive director Frank DeSocio said the show “exceeded expectations by a lot.” Last year’s show, he explained, was tough with Covid still being a factor. In general, he added, the bowling industry is “off the charts” right now. That was evidenced in Vegas on the trade show floor with a solid operator attendance in addition to the exhibitors.