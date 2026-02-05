Another Splitsville Coming This Fall to Calgary

The fifth Calgary location of the bowling alley chain Splitsville is coming to the Canadian city this fall, reports Daily Hive.

Twenty new bowling lanes, including VIP lanes, are expected. There will also be a large arcade, full-service bar and restaurant.

“Opening our fifth location in Calgary is an exciting milestone for us,” said Pat Haggerty, president of Splitsville Bowl. Existing locations in Calgary include Creekside, Highfield, Glamorgan and Meridian.

Learn more at www.splitsvillebowl.ca.