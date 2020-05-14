Another Social Distancing App Hits the Mobile Market

Attractions.io recently created a new social distancing package and support program to help the attractions industry “reopen safely after COVID-19,” according to Blooloop.

The company says the app is ideal for capacity management and socially distanced attractions, allowing visitors to use tickets on their phone rather than paper tickets, as well as order food in-app to reduce contact with team members. It also allows for virtual lines, meaning guests can avoid crowding. Learn more about it here or at www.attractions.io.