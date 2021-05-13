Another Bowling Experience Opening Near Disney World

Pinstripes, the Chicago-based bowling experience, is opening minutes away from Walt Disney World in Orlando, which is also home to Splitsville – located at Disney Springs. This will give those visiting Disney World another nearby bowling option.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, Pinstripes signed a lease on April 23 for a 28,000-sq.-ft. space in Vineland Pointe near International Drive and Disney World.

Pinstripes also reportedly has plans to open other Florida locations in Tampa, Jacksonville, Coral Gables and Aventura. Learn more information at www.pinstripes.com.