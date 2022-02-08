Annual MOMA Pool, Dart Tournament Results Released

The Annual MOMA State Pool & Dart Tournament was held Jan. 26-30 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. Organizers say participants came from across the state of Minnesota to compete.

Dart players competed in 501 and Cricket singles, doubles and team events as well as 701 Mixed Trips. Pool players competed in 8-ball and 9-ball events of all levels. The tournament also raised money for the MOMA Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships each year to college-bound students with ties to the industry.

Among the many winners were pool players Brian Roeker and Carol David (below) representing D&R Star (1st place in Mixed Scotch Doubles) and dart players Sugar and Darrell (above) representing Superior Vending (1st place in 501 Doubles Level 1).

A full list of winners are available at www.momapoolanddarts.com/pool-restults and www.momapoolanddarts.com/dart-results.