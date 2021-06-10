Andy Shaffer to Step Down After 41 Years in Family Biz

Andy Shaffer, the president of Shaffer Entertainment, recently announced that he will step down from that position effective Dec. 31. “After 41 years working with and helping build my family’s company, I have decided it is time for me to further my own innovative passions and professional interests,” he wrote in a letter to friends and customers.

Shaffer will remain at the company through the end of the year to assist in the transition, and said that leadership will remain in the family, guided by his father Steve and brother Scott.

“Thank you to the hundreds of customers that I’ve met along the journey,” Shaffer said. “I am eternally grateful to the amazing employees of Shaffer Entertainment and the Shaffer Distributing Company for their loyalty and dedication to me, our family and our business endeavors.”