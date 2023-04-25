Andy B’s Sells Tennessee Location to Bowlero

According to Yahoo Finance, Bowlero Corp. recently announced an agreement to acquire the Andy B’s Entertainment location in Bartlett, Tenn., just outside of Memphis.

“We are pleased to enter a new market, expanding our national footprint to 34 states,” said Thomas Shannon, founder and CEO of Bowlero Corp. “We continue to pursue quality acquisitions, and Andy B’s is a significant addition to our company.”

The 44-lane center features 32 lanes of traditional bowling and 12 private VIP lanes. There’s also an arcade, full-service bar, restaurant and more. Learn more at www.bowlerocorp.com and www.bowlandybs.com.