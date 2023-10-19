Andy B’s Moves into Former Heritage Lanes in OKC

Andy B’s Entertainment Center is coming to the former Heritage Lanes space in Oklahoma City later this year.

According to Shaffer Distributing, which collaborated with Andy B’s on the arcade part of the project, the reimagined center will have 14 regular bowling lanes, eight VIP bowling lanes and four duckpin lanes in addition to an arcade, redemption store and axe throwing. The arcade will feature everything from classic games to state-of-the-art VR.

“Shaffer and their entire crew does such a great job to ensure our satisfaction,” said Jessica Doty, president of operations at Andy B’s. “Our sales rep Armando Ancona is extremely responsive and makes communication a top priority. We have used Shaffer on numerous projects in the past and continued to use them on our newest project, Andy B’s OKC. They have made our arcades really stand out. If something doesn’t go as planned, they are there, ready with a plan.”

To learn more about the coming-soon center, visit www.bowlandybs.com/okc.