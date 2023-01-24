Andy B’s Converting Alley in Oklahoma City

Heritage Lanes in Oklahoma City will soon be converted into an Andy B’s Entertainment Center, according to The Oklahoman.

Set to close in March for the renovations, the 40-lane bowling alley was purchased by Andy B’s way back in 1999 from Brunswick. Now, the bowling entrepreneur Andy Bartholomy will turn it into an Andy B’s.

The new facility will have 14 regular bowling lanes, eight VIP bowling lanes (dubbed “Very Important Bowler” lanes) and four duckpin lanes. There will also be a large arcade, redemption store, axe throwing and more. Learn more at www.bowlandybs.com.