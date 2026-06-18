Andretti Touts ValoArena

Valo Motion recently reported that Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Katy, Texas, has “achieved strong results” with its installation of ValoArena, the company’s mixed reality attraction designed for high-throughput active entertainment.

“Not having load-in times and being able to move a lot more people through ValoArena is huge for us, especially when we’re doing birthday parties,” said Jason Bryant, the location’s general manager. “With 15 or 20 kids in a birthday party, being able to service all those kids with one attraction without making them wait to play is just amazing.”

The attraction drives more than 1,000 guest interactions per week and average game sessions last just under three minutes.

Contact [email protected] to get more information on ValoArena and their full product lineup.