Andretti Thrill Park Closes; Site Will Become Housing

After 27 years in business, Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne, Florida, has closed. The site will be redeveloped into a 324-unit apartment complex, Florida Today reported.

According to Parade, the closure was a result of the 16-acre park’s age. “It’s simply that the facility is 27 years old,” explained owner Eddie Hamann. “It requires a lot of maintenance, and it was time to look at what the future holds.”

The venue had offered go-karts and other attractions. Hamann is also an owner of the popular Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.