Andretti Temporarily Closing

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has temporarily shut down its tracks in response to the coronavirus. They wrote, “In effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we have made the decision to temporarily close our locations brand wide.”

At the end of March, they added, they will “evaluate state and federal regulations and determine when to reopen locations in each community.” In the statement, they concluded: “Today we are tested not to show our weaknesses, but to discover our strengths. Continue to support your co-workers, family, friends and neighbors. In time we will all return to our daily routines and we look forward to resuming our mission of providing joy and a legendary entertainment experience to our communities. Follow them on social media for updates during the temporary closure or at www.andrettikarting.com.