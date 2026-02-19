Andretti Karting Opening Schaumburg Venue March 10

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open its first Illinois location in Schaumburg, outside of Chicago, on March 10 at 4 p.m. A 1,500-person, RSVP-only sneak preview will begin at 11 a.m., the Daily Herald reported.

At 98,000 sq. ft., Andretti Schaumburg will have their high-speed electric Superkarts on a multi-level track, an arcade, professional racing simulators, virtual reality, laser tag, duckpin bowling and a motion theater.

The first 100 guests on March 14, the first full day, will get one hour of free arcade play for a future visit and be entered into a raffle for a free birthday party.