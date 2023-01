Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has plans for a 98,000-sq.-ft. center in Ft. Worth, Texas. Community Impact reports that construction on the $14.5 million venue will begin in February and the massive facility is slated to open in October 2024.

The new facility will feature the brand’s famous indoor go-karting, plus a sizable arcade, laser tag and a restaurant. The company currently has six locations, including three in Texas.

Learn more about the business at www.andrettikarting.com.