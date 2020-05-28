Andretti Indoor Karting Reopens in Houston

The go-kart driven entertainment center Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has reopened its Houston location with new COVID-19-related safety initiatives. The 80,000-sq.-ft. facility opened at limited capacity on May 27.

Staff there are required to wear face masks and will be screened prior to each shift. Guests are encouraged to wear masks, which will be provided to those who want them, according to the Houston Chronicle. Attractions like the ropes course and some arcade games will remain closed.

From the sanitation side of things, visitors can expect to see protective shields at registers, hand sanitizing stations, social distancing floor markings and more. The company also has a dedicated sanitization team that will routinely clean all equipment and high-contact areas.

Visit www.andrettikarting.com for more information.