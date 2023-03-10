Andretti Indoor Karting Raises Employee Wages

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Orlando recently detailed a plan to increase minimum wage for their workers.

According to Spectrum News 13, the new hourly rates are $17.50 for front-of-house and entertainment positions and $19 for back-of-house and culinary positions. The company also offers health insurance, paid vacation and a 401(k) plan to full-time employees.

“At Andretti, we are committed to providing our employees with industry-leading wages, benefits and opportunities,” said Eddie Hamann, the company’s managing member. “This increased rate will help provide competitive wages for all current and future employees, while also helping to attract the most highly skilled candidates.”

